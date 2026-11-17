Eita Nagayama, left, next to Son Suk-ku, speaks at a press conference for the Netflix crime thriller series "The Blue Road" at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

The two stars worked off each other in the moment as they brought contrasting personalities from different backgrounds to life in the new Netflix show.

Despite speaking different languages, Korean actor Son Suk-ku and Japanese actor Eita Nagayama quickly found common ground while filming Netflix's upcoming crime thriller series "The Blue Road," with the pair playing detectives forced to work together on a cross-border murder investigation.

"When I first met Son, I was honestly quite nervous because I'd been a fan of his films and dramas," Nagayama said at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. "But as soon as we met, I could sense that we shared the same instincts," the "Monster" (2023) actor said.

The eight-part series, set in 2002 and directed by Han Jun-hee of "D.P." (2021–23), follows Kim Seok (Son), a cold and calculating police officer based in Seoul, and Inose Hiroshi (Nagayama), a hotheaded detective in Tokyo, as they investigate a series of gruesome murders linked across Korea and Japan.

From left to right, Eita Nagayama as Inose Hiroshi and Son Suk-ku as Kim Seok in "The Blue Road" NETFLIX

Based on a Korean-Japanese manga of the same name, the show takes the detectives on a pursuit spanning multiple countries, with filming taking place in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

The cast had fond memories of filming overseas and experiencing everyday life beyond the set. During filming in Japan, Son recalled visiting Nagayama's home, dining together at a curry restaurant the Japanese actor frequented and practicing Japanese in local parks.

"I used to walk across Rainbow Bridge almost every day. It's about a seven- or eight-kilometer [4.4- to 5-mile] walk, but the view was so beautiful that I kept going back," Son said.

Nagayama said that as an avid photographer, he spent his days off running, taking pictures and striking up conversations with locals in cities including Gwangju, South Jeolla; Gunsan, North Jeolla and Busan.

"I met people going about their daily lives, from older women peeling garlic to vendors working in markets," he said. "Through those everyday encounters, I really came to love the character of the Korean people."

Eita Nagayama as Inose Hiroshi in "The Blue Road" NETFLIX

Both actors had to deliver lines in each other's languages. Son said they rehearsed extensively with the help of an interpreter, sometimes memorizing Japanese dialogue almost "like music."

"But I wanted [the language] to be nothing more than a means of conveying my own intentions and thoughts, rather than something I was simply reciting from memory," Son said.

Nagayama said he sensed early on that he and Son could communicate beyond the barriers of language and nationality. Rather than arriving on set with their performances fully planned out, the two preferred to respond to each other in the moment, an approach director Han encouraged.

"We didn't decide beforehand how we were going to act that day," Nagayama said. "Instead, we expressed whatever emotions we felt on set."

Son Suk-ku as Kim Seok in "The Blue Road" NETFLIX

For Son, known for his roles in the action film "The Roundup" (2022), the Netflix series "A Killer Paradox" (2024) and the romance drama "My Liberation Notes" (2022), the project also presented an opportunity to overcome what he described as a plateau in his acting career.

Director Han Jun-hee speaks during a press conference for Netflix's crime thriller series "The Blue Road" at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17. NETFLIX

"We're not athletes, so we don't have [measurable] records. But if I were to compare it to a 100-meter sprint, I felt like I just couldn't break the 13-second barrier," Son said.

Working once again with Han, who directed him in "D.P.," Son said he pushed himself to experiment with his appearance, voice and manner of speaking in ways he had previously avoided because he had questioned whether such changes were even necessary.

"But there was so much depth to Kim Seok as a character that those changes didn't feel out of place," he said.

From left, actors Jung Jae-young, Choi Sung-eun, Eita Nagayama, Son Suk-ku and Kim Shin-rock pose for photos during a press conference for Netflix's crime thriller series "The Blue Road" at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Han, known for his gritty, often violent storytelling in works such as the crime film "Coin Locker Girl" (2015) and the school action series "Weak Hero Class" (2022–25), said he wanted to move away from the conventional buddy-cop formula of pairing a central protagonist with a supporting character with the upcoming hard-boiled series.

"I wondered what it would be like to bring together two characters who could each be the protagonist of their own story," Han said. "They seem like complete opposites, but in many ways, they're actually quite similar."

"As the story progresses, their personalities become so intertwined that you begin to wonder which traits originally belonged to whom," he added.

All eight episodes of "The Blue Road" will be released on Netflix on Friday.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]