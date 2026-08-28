Wonderlivet 2026 unveils 42-act lineup for November festival

Japanese rock acts, virtual stars and Korean musicians will perform at the three-day festival in Goyang this November.

Japanese rock bands, virtual performers and Sanrio's iconic character Kuromi will perform at J-pop music festival Wonderlivet set to take place in November in Korea.

Co-organized by Livet and Wanderloch, the three-day Wonderlivet 2026 will take place from Nov. 20 to 22 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, with The Oral Cigarettes, Alexandros and Yuzu serving as its headliners.

The festival's Japanese lineup also includes solo singer-songwriter natori; VTuber and virtual singer Hoshimachi Suisei; and MyGO!!!!! and Roselia, two of the in-universe bands from the BanG Dream! multimedia franchise. natori previously sold out two concerts at Olympic Hall in Seoul's Songpa District in July.

The festival will also feature a 3D virtual performance by Korean composer TAK and virtual singers Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto.

Candy Tune and Sweet Steady from the Japanese idol project Kawaii Lab. will also perform. Specially, Sanrio character Kuromi is set to make its first live performance in Korea as well.

Korean artists, too, will join the lineup: singer-songwriter Hanroro, rock bands Nell and Thornapple, electronic music act Idiotape and traditional Korean music singer Song So-hee.

Visual art created in collaboration with Japanese creative studio Balcolony. will be displayed throughout the festival venue. Korean music platform Melon will participate as the festival's main sponsor and offer additional content and promotions.

Tickets for Wonderlivet 2026 will go on sale starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, through Melon Ticket, Ticketlink, Yes24 Ticket and Ticket PIA.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]