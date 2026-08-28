Wonderlivet 2026 unveils 42-act lineup for November festival

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Kim Soo-hyun to make first Korea appearance in 18 months
The actor will present an award at the Fact Music Awards in Busan on Sept. 19 after suspending domestic activities amid personal-life controversy.
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MAMA Awards launches Fan Festa, opens Super Fan applications
CJ ENM will add a new fan event ahead of the Nov. 20-21 MAMA Awards in Osaka and has opened applications for its Super Fan program.
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SM Entertainment wins 12.8 billion won tax case over Lee Soo-man payments
A Seoul court canceled 12.8 billion won ($9,256,000) in additional taxes, ruling authorities failed to establish fair compensation for founder Lee Soo-man's producing services.
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Disability rights activist resigns as Seoul ambassador after critics accuse him of leaving ordinary worker open to hate
YouTuber Park We was appointed as a city ambassador on June 17, 2025. His two-year term was set to run through June next year.