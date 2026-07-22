Who is Park Jin-young?

Actor Park Jin-young during a press conference for the JTBC drama "Still Shining" in Seoul on March 5. YONHAP

From GOT7 vocalist to leading actor, Park Jin-young has steadily expanded his career through acclaimed dramas while continuing to release music as both a group member and solo artist.

Park Jin-young, or Jinyoung, made his singing debut as a member in JYP Entertainment’s boy band GOT7 in January 2014.

He is a vocalist in GOT7, but he also actively participates in choreography composition with fellow member Yugyeom — the main dancer of the group.

Park is making headway in his acting career following his first lead role in tvN series “He is Psychometric,” in 2019. He also portrayed Bobby, Yumi’s boyfriend, in the hit tvN original series “Yumi’s Cells” (2021-26). In January of 2023, Park released his first solo album named "Chapter 0: With."

He reunited with GOT7 for the release of the group's 13th EP, "Winter Heptagon," in 2025. In the same year, he took on leading roles in Channel A's "The Witch" and tvN's "Our Unwritten Seoul."

In 2026, he portrayed Yeon Tae-seo in JTBC's "Still Shining" before releasing his second solo EP, "Said & Done" in May.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



