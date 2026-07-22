Who is Park Jin-young?

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Is NewJeans returning? ADOR releases clip series featuring four members
The group's anniversary video series reunites Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein on camera for the first time in about two years, signaling a possible comeback after a prolonged legal dispute.
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Who is Koo Kyo-hwan?
From independent cinema to blockbuster films and hit streaming dramas, Koo Kyo-hwan has built a career defined by unconventional roles and critically acclaimed performances.
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Who is Cha Eun-woo?
Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is an actor and singer who debuted through a small role in the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014) before debuting again with the boy band Astro in February 2016.
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Who is LeeHi?
LeeHi debuted after finishing second on SBS’s “K-pop Star” in 2011, which carried her to YG Entertainment and to the digital single “1, 2, 3, 4” the following year.