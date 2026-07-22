Who is Koo Kyo-hwan?

From independent cinema to blockbuster films and hit streaming dramas, Koo Kyo-hwan has built a career defined by unconventional roles and critically acclaimed performances.

WOO JI-WON
WOO JI-WON LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER
Published
A still from the JTBC drama "We Are All Trying Here" shows Koo Kyo-hwan

Koo Kyo-hwan debuted on screen in the 2008 short film “Boys,” and has been active in independent films such as “Jane,” (2017) and “Maggie,” (2019). He rose to prominence through director Yeon Sang-ho’s sequel to the blockbuster “Train to Busan” (2016), named “Peninsula,” (2020), in which he portrays the main human antagonist who is even more fearsome than the blood-crazed zombies. Since then, the actor has starred in director Ryoo Seung-wan’s “Escape from Mogadishu" (2021), Netflix series “D.P.” (2021), and most recently in Tving original series “Monstrous,” (2022).

He has since appeared in both films and television dramas, including the Netflix film "Kill Boksoon" (2023). In 2024, he starred in the film "Escape" and the Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey." He played the lead role of Lee Eun-ho in the romance film "Once We Were Us" (2025).

Koo most recently starred alongside Go Youn-jung in the JTBC drama "We Are All Trying Here" and played the villain in the zombie thriller "Colony."


BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]

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