Who is Koo Kyo-hwan?

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Who is Park Jin-young?
From GOT7 vocalist to leading actor, Park Jin-young has steadily expanded his career through acclaimed dramas while continuing to release music as both a group member and solo artist.
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Why bespectacled office workers cheer for 'Agent Kim' (KOR)
SBS’s hit action drama taps a shared longing among middle-aged and younger viewers for adults who protect, endure and take responsibility.
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Who is Cha Eun-woo?
Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is an actor and singer who debuted through a small role in the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014) before debuting again with the boy band Astro in February 2016.
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Who is LeeHi?
LeeHi debuted after finishing second on SBS’s “K-pop Star” in 2011, which carried her to YG Entertainment and to the digital single “1, 2, 3, 4” the following year.