Who is Son Ye-jin?

Actor Son Ye-jin poses for photos at a press event for “No Other Choice” (2025) at a CGV theater in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 22, 2025. NEWS1

From hit romances to acclaimed thrillers, Son Ye-jin has built one of Korea’s most enduring screen careers, and now shares a family with fellow actor Hyun Bin.

Son made her debut in a 1990s cosmetics advertisement at the age of 19.

She subsequently made her acting debut as the female lead in the MBC drama series “Delicious Propose” in 2001. Emerging as the “icon of first love,” Son quickly rose to fame with romance films “Lover's Concerto” (2002) and “The Classic” (2003). Afterwards, she received recognition for more diverse leading roles in films such as historical drama “The Last Princess” (2016) and thriller “The Negotiation” (2018). On television, she has remained the queen of melodramas and romcoms, starring in JTBC's hit series “Something in the Rain” (2018) and “Crash Landing on You” (2019).

In 2025, she starred alongside Lee Byung-hun in Park Chan-wook's black comedy thriller “No Other Choice.” The film, after premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, was nominated for three Golden Globes and shortlisted for an Academy Award.

Son married actor Hyun Bin, her co-star from “Crash Landing on You,” in 2022. The couple have one son together.







BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]







