Who is Son Ye-jin?

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Who is Kim Go-eun?
From her 2012 debut to hit movies and TV series to winning a Baeksang Award, Kim Go-eun has built one of the strongest actiing portfolios of her generation.
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Who is Kim Ji-won?
From “The Inheritors” to “Queen of Tears,” the actor has built a steady career through hit dramas and film roles.
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Film producers and talent agencies agree to limit actor fees for state-supported films
The deal would keep pay for actors in state-backed mid- and low-budget films to below 10 percent of net production costs in an effort to invigorate Korean cinema.
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Why filmmakers keep returning to the inter-Korean border
Eight movies show how the demilitarized zone’s isolation and military tension have shaped stories across genres.