Who is Lisa?

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Hanroro's 'Landing in Love' most-streamed song in Korea in 1st half
Circle Chart’s midyear report named Hanroro’s “Landing in Love” the most-streamed song in Korea and BTS’s “Arirang” the top-selling album of the first half.
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Who is Epik High?
From hit songs and a 2024 album to a fast-growing YouTube channel featuring BTS members RM and Suga, the veteran hip-hop trio remains a major force in Korean music.
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Who is Mark?
After leaving SM Entertainment and NCT, Mark launched solo activities under his new agency Upper Room and opened a Weverse channel.
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Who is Woodz?
From his UNIQ debut to a viral military performance and a self-produced comeback album, Woodz has emerged as one of K-pop’s most compelling singer-songwriters.