Who is Lisa?

From Blackpink’s breakout in 2016 to solo chart milestones, acting and fashion, Lisa has built one of K-pop’s most influential careers.

Lisa debuted in 2016 as a member of Blackpink under YG Entertainment in 2016 with the single “Square One,” which included the hits “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” Known as Blackpink’s main dancer and rapper, Lisa became one of K-pop’s most recognizable performers as Blackpink rose to global prominence with hits such as “As If It’s Your Last” (2017), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020).

Lisa debuted as a solo artist in September 2021 with the single album “Lalisa,” which included the title track and “Money.” The release set several records, while Lisa later became the first solo K-pop artist to win Best K-pop at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

In 2024, she launched her own management company, LLOUD, after each member of Blackpink renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment but not their individual contracts.

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Since then, Lisa has released singles including “Rockstar” (2024), “New Woman” (2025) featuring Rosalia and “Born Again” (2025) featuring Doja Cat and Raye, followed by her first full-length solo album, “Alter Ego,” in 2025. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, marking her first top 10 entry on the chart as a solo artist. Blackpink has also continued group activities, including the “Deadline” world tour, which kicked off in July, 2025, and its third EP “Deadline,” released in February of this year. Beyond music, Lisa has expanded into acting through the third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” (2021-), which aired in 2025, and remains a major fashion figure, including as a Louis Vuitton house ambassador.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]