Who is LeeHi?

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Who is Cha Eun-woo?
Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is an actor and singer who debuted through a small role in the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014) before debuting again with the boy band Astro in February 2016.
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Girl group Katseye to release new single 'Animal'
The single comes ahead of Katseye's third EP, "Wild," which will be released on Aug. 14.
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BTS expands New York edition of 'The City' project ahead of 'Arirang' world tour concert
The "BTS The City Arirang - New York" citywide event will comprise special bus tours, a documentary screening, a stamp rally and other community engagement activities and cultural experiences.
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Girl group Mamamoo adds Japan stop to '4WARD' world tour
For the additional stop, Mamamoo's "4WARD" world tour will head to the Tokyo Garden Theater on Oct. 25.