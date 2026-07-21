Who is LeeHi?

LeeHi debuted after finishing second on SBS’s “K-pop Star” in 2011, which carried her to YG Entertainment and to the digital single “1, 2, 3, 4” the following year.

LeeHi debuted after finishing second on SBS’s “K-pop Star” (2011-17) in 2011, which carried her to YG Entertainment and to the digital single “1, 2, 3, 4” the following year. “Rose” (2013), “Breathe” (2016), “No One” (2019) and “Holo” (2020) built a reputation on a low, raspy voice that never sounded like it had come off a talent show. “Breathe” was written for LeeHi by boy band SHINee's Kim Jong-hyun.

LeeHi’s label history since has been restless. She left YG at the end of 2019, spent four years at AOMG, joined duover in 2024, and parted with it in March 2026 — days before confirming, on an Instagram live stream, a long relationship with the rapper Dok2 and a label the two founded together, 808 Hi Recordings.

The single “2 Easy 2 Be Hon2st” followed in May 2026. A world tour under the label’s name opens in August 2026 and brings the singer to Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

In January, Korean outlets reported that a one-person company she set up in 2020 — the entity now trading as 808 Hi Recordings — had operated for more than five years without the talent-management registration that relevant laws require. She registered on Jan. 21, three weeks after a Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism amnesty expired. Then-agency duover apologized on her behalf, calling it ignorance rather than oversight. No penalty has been announced.



