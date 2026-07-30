Who is Le Sserafim?

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Who is Enhypen?
From its fan-voted 2020 debut to Billboard success and a six-member lineup, Enhypen has built one of K-pop’s strongest international followings.
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BTS boycotted the Grammys and now fans want other bands to do the same
After BTS refused to submit to the Grammys over the new Asian pop category, K-pop fans are urging other acts to boycott the awards in solidarity.
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BTS is thriving. So why are K-pop stocks crashing?
Record earnings and the megastars' comeback failed to stop a broader K-pop stock slump as investors worry about margins, valuations and capital flowing elsewhere.
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BTS Jimin's World Cup halftime shirt sells for $110,000 at Christie's charity auction
A shirt worn by BTS’s Jimin at the 2026 World Cup final halftime show sold for $110,000, matching the top bid as BTS items drove nearly half of the fundraiser’s total.