Who is Le Sserafim?

From its 2022 debut and lineup change to chart gains and scrutiny, Le Sserafim has become a defining fourth-generation K-pop girl group.

Le Sserafim debuted in May 2022 under Source Music, a HYBE label, with the EP “Fearless” and quickly drew attention as HYBE’s first girl group launched in collaboration with Source Music.

Its name, Le Sserafim, is an anagram of the phrase “I’m Fearless,” reflecting the empowering concept of the group as well as the name of the debut title.

The group is considered a leading example of the batch of successful fourth-generation K-pop girl groups leading the Korean pop music scene since 2022.

The group originally debuted as six members, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Sakura, Hong Eun-chae and Kim Ga-ram, but the launch was also marked by controversy surrounding Kim Ga-ram, who faced school bullying allegations.

HYBE and Source Music initially defended Kim, but Kim Ga-ram left the group just two months after debuting. Le Sserafim has since continued as a five-member group.

Le Sserafim released “Antifragile” (2022) in October 2022, its first release as a quintet, followed by its first full-length album, “Unforgiven” (2023), further building its image around resilience and performance-heavy choreography.

In 2024, Le Sserafim released its third EP, “Easy,” before facing renewed scrutiny over live vocals. Its Coachella performance in April that year was a major milestone for the group, but the stage drew mixed reviews and online criticism over vocal stability.

Regardless, Le Sserafim continued to expand its global presence with its fourth EP “Crazy” (2024) becoming the girl group’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time at No. 76.

The quintet released EP “Hot” and single “Spaghetti,” featuring J-Hope of BTS, in 2025. In 2026, the group released its second full-length album, “Pureflow pt. 1,” led by “Boompala,” which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]