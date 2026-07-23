Who is Kim Tae-ri?

From her debut in “The Handmaiden” in 2016 to recent film, drama and voice roles, Kim Tae-ri has built one of Korean entertainment’s standout careers.

Kim Tae-ri first appeared on screens as a model for cosmetics company The Body Shop in 2014. Around the time of her graduation from Kyunghee University, where she majored in journalism and communication, she was active on stage and in several short films until she was cast as Sook-hee in director Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden” (2016) in December 2014.

Since then, the actor has appeared in an array of works that has established her as one of the brightest stars of her generation.

Kim has starred in the films “1987: When the Day Comes,” (2017), “Little Forest” (2018) and “Space Sweepers” (2021); as well as drama series “Mr. Sunshine" (2018), "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" (2022), "Revenant" (2023) and "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" (2024).

She voiced Nan-young in the Netflix animated film "Lost in Starlight" (2025) and headlined her own TV reality show "Curtain Up, Class" on tvN.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]