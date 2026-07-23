Who is Kim Tae-ri?

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Who is NewJeans?
From a record-breaking debut to legal battles with ADOR, NewJeans enters 2026 facing an uncertain future and possible lineup changes.
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Who is Blackpink?
From its 2016 debut to record-setting tours, chart milestones and a 2026 comeback, Blackpink has reshaped what a K-pop girl group can achieve.
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Rapper E Sens referred to trial on indecent assault charge
The rapper denied the allegations after challenging a summary order, with his first court hearing set for Sept. 2.
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Actor Tang Wei, director Kim Tae-yong welcome second child
The actor shared news of the birth on social media, posting a family photo and marking a new chapter with "Little Foal."