Who is Kim Ji-won?

From “The Inheritors” to “Queen of Tears,” the actor has built a steady career through hit dramas and film roles.

Kim Ji-won debuted as an actor in 2011 in the MBC drama series “High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.” She gained more recognition through the SBS drama series “The Inheritors” in 2013, but many consider her true breakthrough to be her supporting role in the hit KBS drama “Descendants of the Sun” (2016).

Kim then went on to play leading roles in the romcom dramas “Fight for My Way” (2017), “My Liberation Notes” (2022) and “Queen of Tears” (2024).

She has also starred in the films “Romantic Heaven” (2011), “The Escape” (2013), “Good Day” (2014) and “Detective K: Secret of the Bloodsucking Demon” (2018).







BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]







