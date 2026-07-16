Who is Kim Go-eun?

From her 2012 debut to hit movies and TV series to winning a Baeksang Award, Kim Go-eun has built one of the strongest actiing portfolios of her generation.

Kim Go-eun debuted in 2012 through the romantic drama “Eungyo.” She then began her career on the small screen through tvN drama “Cheese in the Trap” in 2016. In the same year, she also starred in “Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.”

Through this diverse portfolio, she established herself as one of the most promising actors of her generation. She has also worked alongside Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-jung in the film “Canola,” in 2016.

She has also played the role of Yumi in all three seasons of “Yumi’s Cells” (2021–).

Kim won best actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her lead role as the shaman Hwa-rim in “Exhuma” (2024). She also starred in the film “Love in the Big City” (2024) and in the Netflix original series “The Price of Confession” (2025) and “You and Everything Else” (2025).







BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]







