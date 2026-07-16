Who is Kim Go-eun?

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Who is Son Ye-jin?
From hit romances to acclaimed thrillers, Son Ye-jin has built one of Korea’s most enduring screen careers, and now shares a family with fellow actor Hyun Bin.
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Who is Kim Ji-won?
From “The Inheritors” to “Queen of Tears,” the actor has built a steady career through hit dramas and film roles.
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Court dismisses appeal by composer Yoo Jae-hwan in sexual assault case
The occasional TV personality was handed a sentence of a 5 million won ($3,400) fine and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program.
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Actor Seo Yea-ji joins boy band Oneus's agency
Seo Yea-ji signed an exclusive management contract with B-Wave Entertainment, which also manages boy band Oneus, former idol Tony An and actor Hong Eun-hee.