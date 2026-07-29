Who is IVE?

From a record-breaking debut to successful world tours, IVE has established itself as one of the defining fourth-generation K-pop girl groups.

IVE is a six-member girl group that debuted in 2021 under Starship Entertainment. The group consists of An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo.

The name IVE, a contraction for "I have," means that the members will confidently flaunt all they have.

Before joining IVE, An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young debuted as members of the project girl group IZ*ONE after finishing in the final lineup through Mnet's audition program "Produce 48" (2018).

Since its debut, IVE has topped Korean music charts with hits including "Eleven" (2021), "Love Dive" (2022) and "After LIKE" (2022).

In September 2022, IVE became the third K-pop girl group to sell more than one million copies of an album with "After LIKE."

IVE released its first full-length album "I've IVE" in April 2023, with lead track "I AM." The album sold 1.1 million copies in the first week of its release.

With a successful debut, IVE was named Rookie of the Year at several of Korea's major music award ceremonies, including the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards, the 2022 The Fact Music Awards and the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

In 2023, the group embarked on its first world tour, "Show What I Have," where the band performed at 28 cities across 19 countries. With the tour, IVE made history by becoming the first fourth-generation girl group to hold a concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

IVE showcased its global popularity in 2024, performing 11 songs at Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the largest music festivals in the United States.

The group has since won some of K-pop's biggest honors, including "Sound of the Year" at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards, "Song of the Year" at the 2025 Asia Artist Awards and "Best Female Group" at the 2025 Melon Music Awards.

The group released its second full-length album "Revive+" in February, featuring "Bang Bang" and "Blackhole" as double lead tracks. The group is currently on its second world tour, "Show What I Am."





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]







