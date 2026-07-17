Who is IU?

Read more
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BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships
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Who is Son Ye-jin?
From hit romances to acclaimed thrillers, Son Ye-jin has built one of Korea’s most enduring screen careers, and now shares a family with fellow actor Hyun Bin.
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Who is Kim Go-eun?
From her 2012 debut to hit movies and TV series to winning a Baeksang Award, Kim Go-eun has built one of the strongest actiing portfolios of her generation.
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Who is Kim Ji-won?
From “The Inheritors” to “Queen of Tears,” the actor has built a steady career through hit dramas and film roles.
Read more
-
BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships
-
Who is Son Ye-jin?
From hit romances to acclaimed thrillers, Son Ye-jin has built one of Korea’s most enduring screen careers, and now shares a family with fellow actor Hyun Bin.
-
Who is Kim Go-eun?
From her 2012 debut to hit movies and TV series to winning a Baeksang Award, Kim Go-eun has built one of the strongest actiing portfolios of her generation.
-
Who is Kim Ji-won?
From “The Inheritors” to “Queen of Tears,” the actor has built a steady career through hit dramas and film roles.