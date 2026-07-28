Who is i-dle?

From its 2018 debut as (G)I-DLE to its 2025 rebrand and latest 2026 releases, i-dle has built a career on self-produced hits and a strong global identity.

(G)I-DLE, now known as i-dle, debuted in May 2018 under Cube Entertainment with the EP “I Am” and its lead track “Latata.”

The group originally debuted as six members — Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Soojin — with Soyeon serving as leader and a producer for the group’s music. Minnie is from Thailand, Yuqi is from China and Shuhua is from Taiwan, giving the group a multinational lineup from the beginning. Its fandom is called Neverland.

The group quickly became known for its self-producing identity and concept-heavy releases. In 2019, the group starred on Mnet’s competition show “Queendom,” which saw six high-profile girl K-pop acts compete against each other.

Former member Soojin left the group in August 2021 following allegations of school bullying, and the group continued as a five-member act.

The group returned in March 2022 with its first full-length album, “I Never Die,” led by “Tomboy,” which became a major commercial hit.

All five members renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment in late 2024. In May 2025, on the group’s seventh anniversary, Cube announced that (G)I-DLE would officially rebrand as i-dle, dropping the “G” in parentheses from its name.

Since the rebrand, i-dle has continued group activities with releases including the 2026 digital single “Mono,” and its ninth EP, “We made,” released in July 2026 with the lead track “Gimme Dat Love.”





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]



