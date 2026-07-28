Who is i-dle?

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KARD says goodbye for now with first and last full-length album 'Where to Now? (Part. 2): Nowhere.'
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HYBE posts record quarterly revenue on BTS comeback, concert boom
HYBE beat expectations with new highs in revenue and profits as BTS’s comeback and a surge in concerts fueled growth across albums, merchandise and Weverse.
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JYP reveals all seven members of new girl group Ourbirthday
The agency completed the lineup reveal for its first new girl group in nearly four years, introducing aspiring stars from recent TV audition shows.
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Tomorrow X Together to hold exhibition celebrating seven-year journey
BigHit Music said Tomorrow X Together’s “Layers of Us” exhibition will run in Seoul from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6, tracing the group’s story from debut to its latest album.