Who is Hwasa?

Hwasa attends a media event for Damiani at its flagship store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 15. NEWS1

Hwasa was born as Ahn Hye-jin in Jeonju, North Jeolla, in July 1995.

She debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014, with the girl group releasing "Don't Be Happy," made in collaboration with Bumkey, as a pre-debut single before making its official debut with the EP "Hello." The group is known for hits like "Um Oh Ah Yeh" (2015), "Décalcomanie" (2016) and "Yes I am" (2017).

Hwasa her solo debut with the single "Twit" in 2019 and since then released tracks like "I Love My Body" (2023) and "Good Goodbye" (2025).

Hwasa joined P Nation in June 2023, an entertainment agency established by singer Psy after her contract with RBW expired. She and other members of Mamamoo have agreed to continue working with RBW for its group activities as a quartet.

She has also been active as a TV personality, with regular appearances on MBC comedy shows "I Live Alone" (2013–), "Hangout With Yoo" (2019) and more.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]