Who is Hwasa?

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Who is Big Bang?
As Big Bang launches its first world tour in nine years, the K-pop icon’s two-decade story spans genre-defining hits, scandals, hiatuses and a three-member comeback.
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BTS Jin's fan kiss trial postponed after suspect doesn't show in court
The woman is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event in 2024. Her behavior sparked controversy due to her alleged sexual misconduct.
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HYBE girl group loses a member even before debut
HYBE x Geffen's upcoming multinational girl group, Saint Satine, will debut with one less member than initially planned following Lexie's departure.
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Two years and 1,500 videos: How Rescene pulled off a rare K-pop breakthrough
The small-agency girl group rode grassroots online content and a “Geoje yaho!” meme to take “Love Attack” to No. 1 on Melon.