Who is Enhypen?

From its fan-voted 2020 debut to Billboard success and a six-member lineup, Enhypen has built one of K-pop’s strongest international followings.

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 under Belift Lab with the EP “Border: Day One.” The group was formed through the Mnet survival program “I-LAND” (2020), produced in collaboration with HYBE, then Big Hit Entertainment, and Belift Lab. Because the program counted votes from fans both in and outside Korea, Enhypen was promoted early on as a “global fan-made” group.

The group originally debuted as seven members — Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki — and quickly built a strong international fanbase, collectively known as Engene.

Enhypen became known for its vampire-themed storyline woven into its discography. Its first full-length album, “Dimension: Dilemma” (2021), became the group’s first release to sell more than 1 million copies. Since then, the group had a total of nine albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with the latest EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after its January release.

In March 2026, Belift Lab announced that Heeseung would leave Enhypen to pursue a solo career under the same agency. He later began solo activities under the name Evan, releasing his debut solo single “Ride or Die” in June. Enhypen has since continued as a six-member group.





BY SHIN-HANEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]