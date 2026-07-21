Who is Cha Eun-woo?

Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is an actor and singer who debuted through a small role in the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014) before debuting again with the boy band Astro in February 2016.

Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is an actor and singer who debuted through a small role in the film “My Brilliant Life” (2014) before debuting again with the boy band Astro in February 2016. He became widely known through the dramas “Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” (2019) and “True Beauty” (2020–21). Often cited for his visual appeal, he has also served as a brand ambassador for Burberry and Dior.

Cha was born on March 30, 1997 and grew up in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province. He spent six months of the fourth grade in Tagaytay, in the Philippines, learning English under the name Felix. He attended private academies seven days a week and turned down casting offers from Fantagio and other agencies more than once, because his parents were concerned about his schooling. He graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School in 2016.

Astro drew little attention at first but gained a following with its “Dream Part” EPs in 2017. Member Rocky left the group in February 2023. Moonbin, who formed the subunit Moonbin & Sanha with Sanha, died in April 2023. MJ enlisted in 2022, and group activity paused.

Cha’s early acting drew criticism, with viewers calling his performances in “Gangnam Beauty” and “Rookie Historian” stiff. Reviews of “True Beauty” (2020) and “Island” (2022) were better. Cha said Kim Nam-gil had helped him prepare the role of Yohan in “Island.” His most recent drama, “The Wonderfools,” was filmed before he enlisted and released on Netflix in May 2026.

In January 2026, Korean media reported that the National Tax Service had assessed Cha more than 20 billion won in unpaid income tax and penalties, the largest such assessment against a Korean entertainer. The tax service found that his advertising and acting income had been routed through a company controlled by his mother, under a service contract with his agency Fantagio. It concluded that the company did no real work and existed to apply a corporate tax rate in place of a personal rate of up to 45 percent.

Cha apologized for the tax controversy on Jan. 26 and again on April 8, when he said he had paid the full amount and that the responsibility was his, not his family’s or his agency’s. After refunds of corporate and value-added tax already paid on the same income, his net payment was about 13 billion won. He has not been charged with a criminal offence, and the tax service has not referred the case for prosecution.

Cha enlisted for the miliary on July 18, 2025 and is serving in the army band. He is due to be discharged on Jan. 27, 2027.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]



