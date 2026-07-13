Who is Ahn Hyo-seop?

Ahn Hyo-seop debuted as an actor through the MBC drama series "Splash Splash Love" in 2015. Ahn was originally a K-pop trainee for nearly three years until he transitioned to acting after being picked up by his former agency, Starhaus Entertainment. He featured in a variety of minor roles in “Happy Ending Once Again” (2016) and “All Goes Well” on MBC, and “Entertainer” (2016) and “Thirty But Seventeen” (2017) on SBS until he starred in his first lead role in tvN's drama series "Abyss" (2019). He starred in SBS's office rom-com series "Business Proposal" as the handsome CEO Kang Tae-moo with his love interest, Shin Ha-ri, played by Kim Se-jeong.

He established his own entertainment agency, The Present Company, in 2022. The agency, as of 2026, also represented Maggie Kang, the director of the Netflix animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), and actors Park So-dam, Shin Sae-kyeong and Kim Seol-hyun.

Ahn voiced Jinu, the leader of the fictional boy band Saja Boys, in "KPop Demon Hunters." He landed his first movie lead role, which also marked his live-action film debut, as Kim Dok-ja in "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" (2025), adapted from the popular web novel "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" (2018-).

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BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]



