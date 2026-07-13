Who is Ahn Hyo-seop?

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Who is BTS?
A look at how BTS rose from a 2013 debut to chart-topping worldwide success, historic awards and a full-group comeback after military service.
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IU, Lee Jong-suk end relationship after four years
The celebrity power couple has split, with Lee's agency adding that the two stars intend to remain good colleagues.
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Who is Lisa?
From Blackpink’s breakout in 2016 to solo chart milestones, acting and fashion, Lisa has built one of K-pop’s most influential careers.
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Who is Epik High?
From hit songs and a 2024 album to a fast-growing YouTube channel featuring BTS members RM and Suga, the veteran hip-hop trio remains a major force in Korean music.