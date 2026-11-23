The black comedy thriller drew 310,000 viewers in its first weekend, ending ‘Chiikawa the Movie’s’ six-week reign.

The Korean film "White Blast" debuted at No. 1 at the local box office, attracting more than 300,000 moviegoers in its first weekend.

The film garnered 310,000 admissions from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 39.6 percent of ticket sales at theaters nationwide, according to the Korean Film Council on Monday.

Released on Wednesday, "White Blast" is a black comedy thriller set at a remote train station isolated by heavy snow. It follows retiring station master Gap-soo and his successor Hyun-taek as they discover a body inside a railway tunnel while on patrol and grow suspicious of each other.

It was co-directed by Hong Eui-jeong, known for "Voice of Silence" (2020), and newbie director Park Sun-woo.

The Japanese animated film "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island," which had held the No. 1 spot for six consecutive weeks through the previous weekend, fell to second place with around 91,000 admissions. Its cumulative attendance reached about 3 million, making it the most-viewed animated film released this year.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," the latest installment in "The Hunger Games" (2012–) film series, ranked third with around 59,000 admissions, while the survival film "Fall 2: Deadpoint" placed fourth with about 53,000 admissions.

Singer Lim Young-woong's concert film "Lim Young Woong: Im Hero the Stadium 2" rounded out the top five with around 31,000 admissions.





Yonhap