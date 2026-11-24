BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its “Arirang” world tour in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

Weverse Go will offer maps, stamp rallies, AI search and real-time chats for BTS fans in Singapore and worldwide.

A dedicated app for BTS fans to access information on the band's “The City” project in Singapore will launch on Nov. 30, a day before the project kicks off.

Built on the fan community platform Weverse, the new app, dubbed “Weverse Go,” will provide information on events and programs throughout the project, according to the band's agency BigHit Music on Tuesday.

The Singapore edition of “The City” will run throughout December to coincide with the Singapore stop of BTS's “Arirang” world tour. The band will hold four shows at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22. “The City” is a large-scale project by HYBE that transforms an entire city into an immersive, artist-themed experience alongside its artists’ concerts.

A poster for the "BTS The City Arirang - Singapore" event BIGHIT MUSIC

Weverse Go will offer four key features: maps that show event locations, stamp rallies, AI-powered search and a chat feature that allows fans to share updates and exchange thoughts in real time.

Fans unable to attend “The City” events in person can also join the chat conversations.

Users can also receive urgent updates in real time through messages from event organizers and push notifications or revisit previous key announcements in a dedicated tab at the top of the app's screen.

The app will support Korean, English, Japanese, simplified and traditional Chinese, and will be available for free on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

“‘Weverse Go’ extends the interactions among fans on Weverse to locations across Singapore where ‘The City’ takes place,” Weverse Company President Yang Zoo-il said in a press release. “We hope fans attending the events in person and those around the world can share updates and impressions in real time and enjoy ‘The City’ together.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]