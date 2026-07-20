‘We’re going for redevelopment!’: BoyNextDoor tears it up at world tour kickoff

Boy band BoyNextDoor performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

At its Seoul show, the band balanced playful energy with unusually tender moments, framing its first world tour around home, gratitude and staying together.

BoyNextDoor, as its name suggests, has been best known for approachable charm, mischievous humor and youthful energy.

Yet the K-pop boy band opened its first-ever world tour on an unexpectedly tender note, revealing sincerity and vulnerability beneath the glossy production — rooted in gratitude for its fans, families and one another that defines the group’s latest era.

BoyNextDoor, consisting of Myeong Jae-hyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, debuted in May 2023 under HYBE’s KOZ Entertainment. The group launched its second tour — and first world tour — “Knock On Vol. 2,” at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul with three shows from Friday, drawing 31,800 attendees in total. The tour comes about a year after its first Asia tour, “Knock On Vol. 1,” concluded in July of last year.

On Sunday, the final night of the three-day kickoff, the show began with a four-story LED tower standing at the center of the expansive stage, which served as the production’s visual and physical anchor throughout the night.

As an elevator shot upward across its screens at the start of the show, anticipation rose with it, prompting wild cheers from the fans.

Boy band BoyNextDoor performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

Rather than going immediately for an explosive opener, however, the group began with “06070,” a B-side from its first full-length album, “Home,” released in June. The song takes its title from the former postal code of the practice room where the members trained before their debut, establishing the emotional theme of the night from the outset.

The emotional core of “Knock On Vol. 2” was the idea of finding a home, echoing the theme of “Home,” a milestone that looks back on the shelter the group has built so far.

The set then continued into “Viral,” the lead track of the same album, followed by “But Sometimes” (2023) and “I Feel Good” (2025).

Boy band BoyNextDoor held its three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

Although the members’ journey toward finding their place was threaded unmistakably through the setlist, that did not mean the pace remained slow for the rest of the night.

“The theme of this concert is that we’re building a home together with you,” member Sungho said at the start of Sunday’s show. “But we can always rebuild it after tearing it down, right? Since it’s the last night, let’s tear it up together. We’re going for redevelopment!”

The group carried that promise into a whimsical performance of “123-78” (2025), a jazzy track driven by bright brass sounds, as the four-story tower transformed into an old European building. The set then shifted into the upbeat, easy-listening hit “If I Say I Love You” (2025).

Boy band BoyNextDoor performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

The tower became an airport for “Live in Paris” (2025), leading into “Is That True?” (2025) and “So let’s go see the stars” (2024). During the latter, tiny stars spread across the arena’s domed ceiling as audience members raised their phone lights, creating a glittering galaxy.

The first emotional peak of the night came with “Forever You,” a B-side from “Home” dedicated to the members’ parents and the unconditional love they have received from them. Rather than the screams that typically follow an explosive dance performance, the arena answered the song with loud applause. Another sentimental ballad, “Call Me” (2024), followed.

The concert soon accelerated again, beginning with the whimsical “Hollywood Action” (2025), during which the members drove into a romantic movie scene in a car, before continuing into “Dangerous” (2024). The main set closed with “Gonna Be A Rock” (2024) and “Adios!” before the group returned for an encore, completing a two-and-a-half hour show.

One thing that stood out was the live band, which gave the members’ vocals greater room to shine, such as Sungho’s steady high notes and Myeong’s rapid-fire delivery, while the band’s interludes coupled with prerecorded videos kept the momentum alive.

BoyNextDoor member Myeong Jae-hyun performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT BoyNextDoor member Taesan performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

The show has reflected the group’s journey so far, while the group — now in its fourth year — looks to continue together for many more years with each other and their fans.

“As the leader of BoyNextDoor and the best friend of my teammates, I want us to keep going for a long time,” Myeong said near the end of the show. “That is why I feel even more grateful to you. Without you, we could not exist."

BoyNextDoor member Leehan performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT BoyNextDoor member Sungho performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

“I was once told that K-pop singers inevitably have to face farewells someday, because people may support one group one moment and another the next,” he continued. “But I don’t believe that. And even if I’m wrong, that’s fine. I’ll keep believing and do everything I can to make it true. I’ll work hard to be a singer worthy of your love.”

BoyNextDoor will next take the tour to Busan for three shows from July 31 to Aug. 2 before heading to Japan, North America, Mexico and Southeast Asia.

BoyNextDoor member Riwoo performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT BoyNextDoor member Woonhak performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT







BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]