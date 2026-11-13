Wavve to exclusively livestream MMA 2026's first-ever two-day event

Viewers can watch 26 acts perform across two days, with Quick VOD and 4K replays available after the show.

This year's Melon Music Awards (MMA) will be livestreamed exclusively on domestic streaming platform Wavve.

Wavve will livestream both days of MMA 2026 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday, starting with the red carpet at 5 p.m. and continuing through the main ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. each day, the platform said Friday.

The livestream will be available on mobile devices, computers and TVs, with even nonpaying users able to watch in HD. The platform will also offer live chat on its mobile app and website. Paid subscribers will be able to participate in the chat, while free users will only be able to read messages.

Wavve will also offer a "Quick VOD" feature that lets viewers watch the event from the beginning while it is still underway. Replays in 4K will be released gradually after the event.

Under the slogan "K-pop Connect: The New Pulse," this year's event marks the first time in MMA's 18-year history that it will be held over two consecutive days.

A total of 26 acts are set to perform throughout the event. The first day's lineup includes: aespa, Riize, NCT Dream, Ateez, TWS, Hearts2Hearts and Rescene. The second day's lineup includes: NCT 127, NCT Wish, Plave, 82Major and AND2BLE.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]