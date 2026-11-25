Titan Content Board Chairman Nikki Semin Han speaks during virtual boy band WINKX's debut showcase in western Seoul on Nov. 25, with the members projected onto the screen. TITAN CONTENT

Ahead of the release of its debut single “Halo,” the four members of a new virtual boy band, WINKX, addressed whether they were disappointed that they could never be their “true” selves and what made them stand apart from other virtual acts.

What does it feel like to debut as a K-pop idol, knowing that no one will recognize your face on the streets?

Two days before the release of its debut single “Halo,” the four members of a new virtual boy band, WINKX, stood facing journalists at their debut showcase in western Seoul on Wednesday.

More accurately, four virtual avatars projected onto a screen faced the journalists, with each member linked to human performers through motion-capture technology.

“The real person behind [the virtual singer Cha-Zion] is Cha-Zion,” WINKX’s leader said during the showcase when asked if the members — or the people behind the members — ever felt disappointed about having to remain anonymous.

Member Sihoo of virtual boy band WINKX speaks during the group's debut showcase in western Seoul on Nov. 25. TITAN CONTENT

“While we would all be really happy to be loved, we’re just delighted that the four of us can pursue music,” he continued. “Whether or not anyone recognizes us [in real life], we’re really grateful and happy to be able to make music, so we plan to continue this journey humbly, keeping these feelings in mind.”

WINKX comprises Cha-Zion, Mir, Sihoo and Leo, and the group’s name expresses the members’ resolve to embrace each other’s scars and learn how to fly again.

The band is the second act launched by Titan Content, a startup label founded by former SM Entertainment CEO Nikki Semin Han. The first was AtHeart, a human girl group that debuted in August 2025.

Both the Korean and Japanese versions of WINKX’s debut single “Halo” will drop on Friday. Leo is credited as a songwriter and lyricist on the vocal-heavy pop-rock track.

Virtual boy band WINKX TITAN CONTENT

Asked what it was like to prepare to debut as a virtual idol, Cha-Zion said that the process wasn’t very different from that of their human counterparts.

“I think that [the process] was less different from existing artists’ than you would expect,” he said. “I think that the only real difference was our use of motion capture technology. We needed some time to adjust to that, but otherwise, I think that how we prepared the music and practiced the choreography were the same.”

Mir said that the appeal of virtual idols lies in their ability to spark fans’ imagination, free from the constraints of reality.

“Perhaps audiences can let their imaginations unfold however they wish [when they watch WINKX perform] and find comfort in and heal through [our music],” he said.

Asked what imaginative performances they envisioned for their future, Sihoo mentioned Gazelle, the singer voiced by Colombian singer Shakira in Disney’s “Zootopia” (2016–) film series.

“I’d like to perform onstage with dancing tigers, like in the ‘Zootopia’ [movies],” he said. “Since we’re virtual, I want to put on lots of inventive, fun performances without being too constrained by real-world circumstances, such as time and space.”

During the showcase, Han, the Titan founder and board chairman, said that WINKX is not only a boy band but an entire project that will span multiple formats beyond music, starting with a video game scheduled to launch on Monday.

Virtual boy band WINKX TITAN CONTENT

Since virtual boy band Plave found major success, the K-pop industry has seen a surge in the number of similar acts.

“Plave […] is doing so well and has achieved great success,” Han said. “So we thought a lot about how we could differentiate ourselves from those before us.”

“Through distinctive music, visuals and content, [WINKX] will demonstrate a range of things that haven’t been shown [in the K-pop scene] before,” he continued.

With the influx of virtual rookies, part of what sets WINKX apart is its emphasis on embracing past pain and offering comfort, rooted in a force that drives fans’ immersion in K-pop: loneliness, according to Han.

“[This] is an industry in which fans share and ease their loneliness by building communities founded on their love and support of artists,” he said.

Virtual boy band WINKX TITAN CONTENT

WINKX, therefore, aims to capture the very feelings that connect people in its music, he said.

Virtual boy band Plave VLAST

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]