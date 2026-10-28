Virtual idol group Plave hits No. 31 on Billboard 200

Virtual idol group Plave earned its highest Billboard 200 ranking yet as "Hyperdrive" debuted at No. 31 after record first-week sales in Korea.

Virtual idol group Plave has achieved its highest-ever ranking on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its latest release.

The band's fifth EP, "Hyperdrive," debuted at No. 31 on the Billboard 200, according to the latest chart released Tuesday.

The result surpassed the group's previous best ranking of No. 145, set by its fourth EP, "Caligo Pt. 2," in May, which marked Plave's first appearance on the chart.

Released Oct. 19, "Hyperdrive" also sold more than 1.32 million copies in Korea during its first week, setting a new sales record for the group.

Elsewhere on the chart, the original soundtrack for the hit Netflix animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) and Katseye's "Wild" placed at No. 35 and No. 39, respectively.

BTS' fifth full-length album, "Arirang," ranked No. 46, down five spots from the previous week, extending its run on the chart to a 31st consecutive week. Stray Kids' "This & That" placed No. 93.

On the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, "Dracula," a collaborative single by Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink and Australian act Tame Impala, ranked at No. 8, spending its 22nd week in the top 10.

Girl group Katseye's "Animal" slipped two spots to No. 30.





Yonhap