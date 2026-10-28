Virtual idol group Plave hits No. 31 on Billboard 200

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Ex-Big Bang member Seungri reportedly expecting son in January
The former Big Bang member is reportedly planning a wedding after the birth, though he has not commented.
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Korea Grand Festival offers discounts on cars, appliances and more
From Thursday through Nov. 15, around 40,000 businesses will offer deals on food, clothing, appliances and cars, alongside free palace admission.
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AND2BLE takes its next step with 'French Kissing' at comeback showcase in Seoul — in pictures
The five-member group explores how curiosity turns into irresistible attraction in its second EP "Sequence 02: Attraction."
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HYBE overhauls label services under ‘Multihome, Multigenre’ push to boost artists worldwide
The new Global Label Services division will manage all of the label’s artists, enabling both Korean and international acts to expand their presence.