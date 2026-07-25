Two women arrested for allegedly breaking into boy band Cortis's dormitory

The suspects reportedly admitted to purchasing the address through social media and visiting the location, but they denied actually entering the dormitory.

Two Chinese women were arrested after allegedly breaking into boy band Cortis’s dormitory, police announced on Friday.

The Yongsan Police Precinct booked the two on suspicion of trespassing.

The women reportedly entered Cortis’s dormitory in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The group’s manager discovered that a package left outside the dormitory had been opened and the front door was left ajar and promptly called the police. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the women.

“We purchased the dormitory’s address through social media and went [to the building],” the women allegedly told police. However, they denied opening the package or entering the dormitory.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cortis debuted last August as BigHit Music’s first idol group in six years.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]