Two women arrested for allegedly breaking into boy band Cortis's dormitory

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Monsta X's Kihyun releases English version of 'So Good'
The Monsta X singer released an English take on his rock-led solo title track as the group prepares for its North American tour.
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AHOF’s JL tops Picnic’s 'summer king' poll
The Filipino artist ranked No. 1 in Picnic's “Summer King of the Year” poll after receiving 380,911 votes, reflecting the growing popularity of international members in K-pop groups.
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Woman injured in Gyeongsan apartment office arson dies
A woman critically injured in an explosion during an arson attack at an apartment management office in Gyeongsan has died, prompting police to upgrade the charge against the 71-year-old suspect.
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Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop
The singer and actress will expand her career into broadcasting, commerce and lifestyle content under her new agency.