Director Hong Eui-jeong discusses her box office-topping mystery, where Kim Yun-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan’s characters battle fear, suspicion and an uncertain future.

A remote train station in Gangwon is cut off by a heavy snowstorm. Gap-soo, played by Kim Yun-seok, a stationmaster nearing retirement, grows suspicious of Hyun-taek, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, who arrives claiming to be his replacement. A prison transport vehicle has overturned nearby, leaving a prisoner on the run, and to make matters worse, a body has also been discovered along the railway tracks.

From Hyun-taek's perspective, he is equally suspicious of Gap-soo, especially when he suddenly points a hunting rifle at him.

“White Blast,” the second feature film by director Hong Eui-jeong, topped the box office upon its release on Wednesday. The film is her first after six years since her debut feature “Voice of Silence” (2020).

Although the film takes the form of a classic locked-room mystery, identifying the culprit is only part of the story. Just as important is the generational shift surrounding Seolo Station, a small railway stop scheduled to close in just three months, and the struggle to protect one's livelihood that follows.

Kim, an actor who has moved effortlessly between comedy and thrillers in works such as Netflix's “The Frog” (2024) and “Another Child” (2019), which he also directed, faces off against Koo, who plays a struggling young man in the JTBC drama “We Are All Trying Here.”

Over 89 minutes, the two portray a darkly comic battle for survival between entrenched veteran Gap-soo and newcomer Hyun-taek.

“We live in a world where even someone who works as diligently as Gap-soo can lose everything after falling ill just once,” director Hong said during an interview at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Monday. “I wanted to portray the fear of an uncertain future.”

Film “White Blast” director Hong Eui-jeong SHOWBOX

It is a sentiment Hong understands personally as a film director whose career, as she puts it, is little different from that of a contract worker employed for two years at a time.

“I wanted audiences who follow the story while rooting for one character to finish the film and feel compelled to watch it again from another character's perspective,” Hong said — an ambition that closely resembles the approach she took in “Voice of Silence.”

Her debut “Voice of Silence” was an unusual kidnapping drama in which the audience's sympathies repeatedly shifted between two seemingly diligent subcontractors working for a contract killing organization, played by Yoo Ah-in and Yoo Chea-myung, and an 11-year-old girl played by Moon Seung-a.

Released during the Covid-19 pandemic, the film drew only about 400,000 moviegoers but won numerous accolades, including best director in the film category at the Baeksang Arts Awards and best film and best actor for Yoo Ah-in at Canada's Fantasia International Film Festival.

“White Blast” originally began as a stage play and was initially set to be directed by newcomer Park Sun-woo. However, Park withdrew early in production due to health problems, which led Hong to take over.

Lewis Pictures, the production company behind the film, approached Hong because it had been impressed by her distinctive brand of biting comedy while working with her on “Voice of Silence,” according to the company CEO Kim Tae-wan.

At the time, Hong was waiting to secure investment for her next planned project, an occult film. She accepted the offer to direct “White Blast” because she was drawn to its premise, in which the audience's moral judgments of the characters continually shift.

“The original screenplay was quite heavy and serious, particularly toward the end,” Hong said. “I suggested revising the latter part, and the existing production team agreed to the change in tone. That's how the film took its current form.”

A still from the film “White Blast” SHOWBOX

Rather than building suspense until the end around the question of who committed the crime, “White Blast” reveals the culprit's identity relatively early and introduces new clues that repeatedly force viewers to reconsider their moral judgments of the characters' actions.

“It's not an open ending, but some people see it as one,” Hong said of the film's narrative structure.

“The twist originally came halfway through the stage play, so we actually pushed it back a little in the film,” she said. “Both my first film and ‘White Blast’ focus on the decisions people make for their survival and well-being when placed in extreme circumstances.”

“As you dig deeper into the screenplay, there comes a point when the characters start to look pathetic. Watching from a distance, you wonder why they make such foolish decisions to escape a crisis, but to them, those choices are desperate attempts to survive. Showing that gap was important to me.”

A still from the film “White Blast” SHOWBOX

Hong also shared Kim Yun-seok's one-line summary of the film: “It's a story about foolish people trying to make things work, only to end up like this.”

Filming took place in the depths of winter in 2024, at abandoned railway stations and surrounding areas in Wonju and Taebaek, Gangwon, including locations without electricity.

The station's interior set had already been largely designed before Hong joined the project. She nevertheless requested additional details, including worn curtains that looked as if they had been used for years and personal laundry, to make the station feel like Gap-soo's private space.

Her intention was to show that Gap-soo, like the suspicious Hyun-taek, begins behaving strangely when faced with the prospect of being forced out of a place that has become an extension of himself.

At just 89 minutes, “White Blast” is unusually short by the standards of recent theatrical releases. Its brisk pacing was a deliberate choice to overcome the limitations of a story largely confined to a single location.

Even so, Hong added a scene that was absent from the original play: a moment when Seolo Station, which rarely sees trains stop, is briefly filled with warmth as a train is forced to stop there due to a heavy snowstorm.

A still from the film “White Blast” SHOWBOX

For that moment, Gap-soo and Hyun-taek set aside their conflict and welcome the travelers as if they were colleagues.

Hong described it as “a dreamlike scene that briefly takes us away from reality.” Paradoxically, that fleeting moment of warmth makes the film's bitter final scene, shrouded in fog, all the more poignant.

Through Gap-soo, Hong sought to portray “a lonely generation that has spent a lifetime working and earning money but has nowhere to go and nothing to spend it on,” while Hyun-taek represents another young person struggling to find a way forward, much like Yoo’s role in “Voice of Silence.”

To Hong, Hyun-taek is “a young man who has struggled desperately to get through each day.”

“When survival becomes an urgent concern, people can't always make sound moral judgments,” Hong said. “Hyun-taek must have been desperately struggling to survive even in that moment, but I wanted to show how society responds by taking opportunities away from people like him.”

Above all, Hong credited the film's impact to its two leading actors.

“The acting showdown between the two actors is what made the film so spectacular,” she said.





BY NA WON-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



