The three-track single “NA-sty” is the singer's first solo effort in more than two years, led by R&B-pop song “Baby Angel” and featuring her songwriting touch on the winter-themed B-side “SHiVER.”

Twice's Nayeon is ready to show more of herself through her new single “NA-sty,” embracing her confident, playful side while participating more in making music.

The single, set to drop Friday at 2 p.m., marks her first solo release in about two years and five months since the digital single “ABCD” in June 2024. The new single features three songs, with “Baby Angel” as the lead track and “SHiVER” and “BOY” as B-sides.

While the single's title looks like the English word nasty, it also incorporates the first syllable of Nayeon's name to imply the idea that the release portrays Nayeon's style.

“I wanted to capture the different sides of myself as an artist through this album and paid close attention to every aspect, from the music and concept to the performances,” Nayeon said in an interview provided by her agency, JYP Entertainment. “I put a lot of thought and effort into preparing it, especially since my fans have been waiting for the release for a long time.”

She described her definition of a Nayeon-like style as being confident and self-assured, while also having a playful and mischievous edge.

The lead track “Baby Angel” is a contemporary R&B pop song. While some may expect the song to be sweet-sounding due to the title, the song is more than that.

“The song is titled 'Baby Angel,' but I think I can show contrasting sides of me through powerful performances and striking visuals,” the singer said. “It also features a prominent rap segment. It was challenging but a new attempt for me, so I hope fans will enjoy seeing a different side of me.”

A promotional image for Nayeon's solo single “NA-sty” JYP ENTERTAINMENT

“SHiVER” is a song for the winter season, with the singer participating in writing and composing.

“Since we were aiming to release the single in winter, I wanted to make a song that would make people happy when they listen to it during the season,” she said. “I worked hard hoping it would become a song that naturally comes to mind when winter or the year-end season arrives.”

Nayeon said she particularly enjoyed exchanging ideas with songwriters and producers and watching those ideas develop into a song.

“I would talk about the images or emotions that came to mind when I thought of winter, and we recorded a demo right away and incorporated my ideas into the song,” she said. “Being able to take part in that process was one of the most enjoyable aspects [of the album-making process] and a major source of motivation for me.”

She added that Twice members supported her ahead of the release, sending congratulatory messages and a food truck despite their busy schedules. She also thanked her fans, known as Once, for waiting for her new music and continuing to support her.

“I'm truly grateful to Once for waiting for me and always supporting me as I return with new music after such a long time,” she said. “I’ll stay healthy and enjoy every moment of these promotions so I can repay the constant love you have shown me. I love you, Once!”





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]