Twice’s Tzuyu may leave JYP as renewal talks continue

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Tiffany Young sets first full-length solo album for Aug. 20
Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young will release her first full-length solo album, “Edge of Calm,” on Aug. 20 after returning to Korean solo music earlier this year.
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J.Y. Park, Twice and Stray Kids invited to join the Grammys' Recording Academy
J.Y. Park, all members of Twice and Stray Kids, and two JYP executives were invited to the Recording Academy, giving them a vote in the 2027 Grammy Awards.
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Boy band Seventeen's Dino to unveil prerelease tracks ahead of EP drop
The upcoming album, "吉Board," will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin, on Aug. 3.
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Yeonjun of TXT to perform at Z100 Summer Bash in New York
Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun will perform at Z100’s Summer Bash in New York, becoming the first Korean artist to take the festival stage.