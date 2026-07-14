Twice’s Tzuyu may leave JYP as renewal talks continue

A report said Tzuyu will not renew with JYP Entertainment after 11 years, but the agency said discussions are still ongoing and nothing has been finalized.

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Girl group Twice member Tzuyu

Tzuyu of girl group Twice will not renew her contract with JYP Entertainment after 11 years with the agency, a news report said Tuesday, though the company said no decision has been finalized.

News1 reported that Tzuyu had reached a final agreement with JYP not to renew her contract, while continuing to take part in Twice's group activities as normal.

JYP Entertainment, however, responded that the matter is not confirmed. "We are currently in discussions about a contract renewal," the agency said.

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Tzuyu, who is from Taiwan, debuted as a member of Twice in 2015.  The group is known for hit tracks “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016) and “What is Love?” (2018). It wrapped its sixth world tour, "This is For," in KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sunday. 


BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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