TWICE's Nayeon makes guest appearance at Charlie Puth show

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SM Entertainment founder's A2O Entertainment to debut A2O Soul and A2O Lite
A2O Entertainment will debut boy band A2O Soul and girl group A2O Lite together, with former SM producer Yoo Young-jin overseeing their music and performances.
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Ateez to open 2027 'Zero to All' world tour in Incheon
The group will open its 'Zero to All' world tour with three Incheon shows in January before heading to Japan, Europe and the Americas.
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Singer Lee Sun-hee explores Korean alphabet's history, 'possibilities' in educational song
"You and Me, All Together" premiered on YouTube on Sept. 8. The song is scheduled to be introduced in 2,777 schools — across 47 countries — that offer Korean as part of their regular curriculum.
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Alpha Drive One’s Arno tops Picnic poll for most confident K-pop star
Alpha Drive One member Arno was voted the most confident K-pop star in Picnic’s fan poll, edging Riize’s Sungchan and BTS’s Jin.