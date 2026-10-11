TWICE's Nayeon makes guest appearance at Charlie Puth show

TWICE's Nayoen joins Charlie Puth during his "Whatever's Clever!" world tour stop at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 11. WOO JI-WON

Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE made a surprise guest appearance at Charlie Puth’s concert in Korea on Sunday.

Nayeon of K-pop girl group TWICE made a surprise guest appearance at Charlie Puth’s concert in Korea on Sunday.

Nayeon joined the American singer-songwriter onstage to perform “We Don’t Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez).”

“Such a privilege to share the stage with her,” Charlie said after Nayeon left the stage. “So much talent in Korea,” he added, during the first and final night of his “Whatever’s Clever!” world tour stop at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

The show marked Puth's first concert in Korea in two years and his biggest in the country to date, with the singer performing at a stadium for the first time.

Since making his Korean concert debut in 2016, Puth has drawn increasingly large crowds, moving to bigger venues with each visit. During concerts in 2024, he drew a combined audience of some 50,000 fans across two concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul.

Charlie Puth LIVE NATION KOREA

Puth kicked off his “Whatever's Clever!” world tour in San Diego, California, on April 22 and is set to continue with a concert in Pasay, the Philippines, on Wednesday, followed by a show in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.







BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]