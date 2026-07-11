Twice’s Jihyo releases new collaboration track with Shenseea

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Girl group izna announces first Asia concert tour starting in Seoul
The six-member girl group will open its 2026 Asia tour with two September shows in Seoul before heading to Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
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Singer Chuu parts ways with ATRP after contract expires
The singer and agency ATRP said they mutually agreed to end their exclusive contract after discussions about her future activities.
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North American trailer for 'Hope' released ahead of regional debut in September
Na Hong-jin’s action thriller, set near the DMZ and featuring villagers under attack by a mysterious creature, will open in North America on Sept. 9 after its Korean release.
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G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launches World Heritage preservation campaign
Ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee session in Busan, the star is urging online pledges and donations to help preserve World Heritage sites.