Twice’s Jihyo releases new collaboration track with Shenseea

Cover for "Distant Lover," a song released in collaboration between Twice's Jihyo and Shenseea. MUSICOW US

The Twice singer unveiled “Distant Lover,” an Afrobeat-inspired song about a situationship, ahead of the group’s finale concerts in Seoul.

Girl group Twice's Jihyo released a song in collaboration with global artist Shenseea on Friday.

The song, titled "Distant Lover," talks about the situationship — a relationship somewhere in between a lover and a friend.

The song, based on Afrobeat, features groovy beats and strong bass, according to Jihyo's agency, JYP Entertainment.

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Jihyo previously collaborated with American R&B artist Jenevieve to release "Hvnly" in May. She also released "Follow Me," a collaboration track released in connection with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring French Montana, Ludmilla, Adriana C and RedOne.

Jihyo debuted as a member of girl group Twice in 2015. The group is known for hit tracks “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016) and “What is Love?” (2018). She made her solo debut in 2023 with her first solo EP "Zone" in 2023.

Twice is currently holding its "This is For" world tour, which the group started with concerts in Seoul on July 19 and 20 last year. Since then, Twice performed in Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Canada, the United States and in multiple European cities, including Lisbon, Paris, Torino, Berlin, Amsterdam and London.

The group will held a "Finale" concert in Seoul on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]