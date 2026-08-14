Twice's Chaeyoung and Zion.T clarify that they are still in a 'beautiful relationship'

Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two singers had broken up due to their busy schedules.

LEE SOO-JUNG
LEE SOO-JUNG NEWS REPORTER
Published Modified
Left: Girl group Twice's Chaeyoung; Right: Singer Zion.T
Left: Girl group Twice's Chaeyoung; Right: Singer Zion.T

Girl group Twice’s Chaeyoung and singer Zion.T dismissed rumors of their split on Friday.

“The two artists have confirmed that they are […] continuing their beautiful relationship,” reads the joint statement issued by the two sides.

The statement also warned that they would consider taking legal action against those who spread rumors and misinformation.

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The singers revealed that they were dating in April 2024 after a mutual acquaintance connected them.

Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two had broken up. The coverage reported that they “grew apart due to their busy schedules, and the relationship ran its course.”

Chaeyoung debuted as a member of Twice under JYP Entertainment in 2015. She left the agency this year and launched the label “Lil Fantasy” for her solo activities.

Hip-hop and R&B singer Zion.T debuted in 2011. He is known for hits such as “Yanghwa Bridge” (2014).


BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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