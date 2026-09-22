Twice unveils 28-song tracklist for ‘This Is For’ live album

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ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin unveils schedule for first solo EP 'Dead Alive'
ZeroBaseOne’s Sung Han-bin will release his first solo EP, “Dead Alive,” on Oct. 12, following teasers for its B-side track and music video.
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Rescene sets November comeback with first physical EP in nearly a year
The rising K-pop girl group will release its new EP, “Pulse,” on Nov. 3 after chart success with “Love Attack” and “Pretty Girl.”
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From K-pop pop-ups to character and palace events, there's plenty to do during Chuseok holiday
Ateez, Le Sserafim, Pokémon and Sanrio events join traditional performances and cultural activities around the country during the four-day break.
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Sim Soo-bong apologizes to teen trot singer Kim Da-hyun over onstage criticism
Veteran singer Sim Soo-bong called 17-year-old trot singer Kim Da-hyun after facing backlash for bad-mouthing her onstage.