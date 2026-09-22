Twice unveils 28-song tracklist for ‘This Is For’ live album

A promotional image for Twice's vinyl album of its "This is For" world tour. JYP ENTERTAINMENT

The vinyl consists of recordings from the Seoul finale of the world tour, with hits such as “This is For” (2025) and “TT” (2016) included.

Girl group Twice unveiled the tracklist for its special live album from the Seoul finale of its “This Is For” world tour, its agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The vinyl consists of 28 tracks and will be released on Oct. 16.

The tracklist includes songs such as “This Is For,” the title track of the group’s fourth full-length album released in July of last year, as well as “Strategy” (2024), “Set Me Free” (2023), “TT” (2016), “Yes or Yes” (2018), “What is Love?” (2018) and “Cheer Up” (2016).

The tracklist of girl group Twice's special vinyl album of its "This Is For" world tour JYP ENTERTAINMENT

The Korean version of “Be as ONE” (2018) will be available exclusively on vinyl. “Chillax” (2018) will be included only on the U.S. edition, while “I’m gonna be a star” (2016) will feature exclusively on the Korean edition.

The vinyl’s final track, “This Is For Once, This Is For Twice,” features the voices of Twice and fans chanting together during the concert, the agency said.

The group wrapped up its “This Is For” world tour with three encore concerts at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in July. The girl group held 81 shows across 44 regions in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe during the tour, which began in July last year.

The North American leg drew 550,000 fans, setting a record for the highest attendance by a K-pop girl group in the region, according to the agency. The group also drew 640,000 fans during the Japan leg of the tour.

Twice also became the first foreign act to headline at Japan’s National Stadium in Tokyo and the first K-pop girl group to do so at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]