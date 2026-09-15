Twice to release 'This Is For' world tour live tracks on vinyl

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Eric of The Boyz opens up about past, future in 1st video under new agency
In his first video with Grid Entertainment, Eric reflects on hardship, his fans and the artist he hopes to become.
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HYBE rookie group Tuide fronts KT iPhone campaign
Less than a month after debuting, Tuide has been selected as the face of KT’s iPhone advertising campaign.
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Boy band Stray Kids headlines Rock in Rio in front of 100,000-strong crowd
The octet shared the stage with the likes of Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5 and Elton John.
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Tomorrow X Together announces venue for Seoul concert to kickstart world tour
The boy boand will launch its fifth world tour with three KSPO Dome concerts from Nov. 13 to 15, with tickets going on sale in October.