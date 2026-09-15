Twice to release 'This Is For' world tour live tracks on vinyl

A promotional image for Twice's vinyl album for its "This Is For" world tour. JYP ENTERTAINMENT

Twice will release live recordings from its July Seoul encore concerts on vinyl on Oct. 16, with preorders opening Tuesday.

Girl group Twice will release a vinyl album for its "This Is For" world tour on Oct. 16, its agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The vinyl will feature live versions of songs performed at the world tour's Seoul encore concert in July.

Preorders for the vinyl start Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Twice wrapped up its "This Is For" world tour with a three-day encore performance at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in July. The girl group held 81 shows across 44 regions in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe for the world tour.

The group drew 550,000 fans across the North American leg of the world tour, which set a record for the highest attendance by a K-pop girl group in the region, according to its agency. The Japan leg of the tour also drew 640,000 fans.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]