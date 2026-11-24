Kim Sae-rom announced that she had married her noncelebrity partner earlier this month; she was previously married to chef Lee Chan-oh, but the two divorced in January 2017.

TV personality Kim Sae-rom announced her second marriage on social media on Tuesday.

“On Nov. 11, […] I gained a legal partner,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will love you for a long time […] in heart and body,” she continued, addressing her partner.

The photo that she posted shows her partner proposing to her on a wide lawn, with his back facing the camera. Her husband is not a celebrity, and no details about his identity have been made public.

Kim spoke candidly about remarriage on an episode of MBC’s reality talk show “Radio Star” (2007–) that aired in September.

“I’ve always thought about remarrying,” she said. “I’ve never once thought that I shouldn’t get married a second time.”

Kim rose to fame after participating in a supermodel contest in 2004 and went on to appear on reality television shows including the entertainment news program “Section TV” (1999-2020), for which she was a reporter and panelist from 2005 to 2010.

She married chef Lee Chan-oh in 2015, and the two divorced in January 2017.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]