Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun to perform solo at Global Citizen Festival

Read more
-
Hwasa to become first female K-pop solo artist to perform at Rock in Rio
The Mamamoo singer will perform on the main stage at Brazil's legendary music festival, as part of lineup that also features Maroon 5, Stray Kids and Elton John.
-
aespa’s Ning Ning tops poll for best cat-eye sunglasses
The aespa member was named as the K-pop star who best pulls off cat-eye sunglasses in a Picnic fan poll, ahead of And2ble’s Ricky and Plave’s Hamin.
-
Jung Ho-yeon, Ryu Jun-yeol go Down Under in new Netflix thriller 'Outback'
Jung Ho-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol will star in the Netflix's Australia-set mystery series adapted from popular webtoon “G'day” (2015-17).
-
Live viewing of BTS's South American 'Arirang' concerts to be held at 3,800 cinemas
Live screenings of BTS's Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts will reach 3,800 cinemas across 80 regions worldwide.