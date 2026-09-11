Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun to perform solo at Global Citizen Festival

A poster announcing Tomorrow X Together Yeonjun's appearance at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 26 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL

The singer will also perform with his band, the only K-pop act in a lineup that includes John Legend, Lenny Kravitz and Shaboozey.

Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun is set to perform solo at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival NYC, his agency BigHit Music said Friday.

Yeonjun will become the second Korean male solo artist to be invited to the festival, following BTS’s Jungkook in 2023.

The singer will also take the stage as a member of Tomorrow X Together, which was announced as part of this year’s lineup last month. The band is the only Korean act in this year’s lineup, performing alongside artists including John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lainey Wilson and Shaboozey.

The festival will take place in Central Park in New York on Sept. 26 and will be hosted by actor Hugh Jackman.

The annual music festival aims to raise awareness and spur action on global issues such as ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change and reducing inequality. K-pop artists including NCT 127, BTS’s Jungkook and Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosé have previously participated in the event.

Yeonjun launched his solo career in 2025 with the EP “No Labels: Part 01.” He recently released his second solo EP “No Labels: Part 02" in July.

Following the release, Yeonjun performed at the Summer Concert Series hosted by "Good Morning America" (1975–) on Aug. 5, becoming the second K-pop solo artist to take the stage after Jungkook, BigHit Music said.

He also became the first Korean artist to perform at Z100’s Summer Bash Presented by Wells Fargo music festival on Aug. 6.

Tomorrow X Together, of which Yeonjun is a member, will kick off its fifth world tour “Steal The Wind” in Seoul on Nov. 13, with stops across Asia, North America and Europe.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]