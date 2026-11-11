A fan art piece celebrating Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu's selection as the K-pop artist who looks best in jeans PICNIC

Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist who looks best in jeans, ahead of Cortis's Keonho and TWS's Dohoon.

Boy band Tomorrow X Together’s Beomgyu has been selected as the K-pop artist who looks best in jeans, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Oct. 14 to 28, Beomgyu took first place with 84,520 votes. Cortis’s Keonho came in second with 80,613 votes, followed by TWS’s Dohoon with 72,921 votes.

Picnic attributed Beomgyu’s selection to the contrast between his strong stage performances and the calm, natural image that he conveys in photo shoots and everyday content.

“Jeans […] naturally reveals an artist’s physique and silhouette, making it easy for fans to associate them with [the artist’s] everyday style and overall image,” a Picnic spokesperson said.

“In Beomgyu’s case, his physique and performances onstage, along with the personal style that he has built through photo shoots, appear to have resonated with fans’ association of him with specific fashion items such as jeans.”

The singer has also been expanding his presence in the global fashion industry. Presales began on Oct. 28 for the special edition of Japanese fashion magazine Numéro Tokyo’s December issue, which features Beomgyu on the cover.

Tomorrow X Together will kick off its fifth world tour, “Steal The Wind,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Friday to Sunday. The group will then release its ninth EP, “Perfect Storm,” on Monday.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]