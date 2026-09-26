Tomorrow X Together to join iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour for first time

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Presidential couple visits K-culture expo, encourages Korean businesses and K-pop enthusiasts in Mexico
A total of 120 Korean companies and organizations participated in this year's K-Expo Mexico to lay the groundwork for entering the Latin American market.
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Hanbok for the holidays: The changing trends of traditional dress in K-pop
From BTS to Blackpink, greetings from boy bands and girl groups for the two major Korean holidays come with a theme that has gradually changed over time.
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K-pop idols share Chuseok greetings for fans — in pictures
K-pop groups including Rescene, izna, IDID, OWIS and Forestella shared Chuseok greetings with fans through videos and social media, wearing traditional hanbok.
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In 2026, is K-pop still fighting romance?
The genre has evolved heavily since its start to become a global sensation, but whether its internal policing on idols dating has is another question.