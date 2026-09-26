Tomorrow X Together to join iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour for first time

The Jingle Ball Tour, a music festival that travels to major U.S. cities, will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas on Dec. 1. 

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
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Boy band Tomorrow X Together

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will join iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball Tour in December. 

It will mark the group’s first appearance on the tour. Member Yeonjun has also been added to the lineup as a solo artist.

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The Jingle Ball Tour, a music festival that travels to major U.S. cities, will also feature Olivia Rodrigo, the Jonas Brothers, Sombr, Hilary Duff, Alex Warren and Charlie Puth. 

The tour will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas on Dec. 1 before moving to Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia and Nashville.

Tomorrow X Together and Yeonjun will perform in New York City on Dec. 11, Boston on Dec. 13 and Washington on Dec. 14.

Before that, the group will open its fifth world tour, “Steal the Wind,” with three concerts in Seoul from Nov. 13 to 15, followed by three in Macau from Nov. 20 to 22.

The two originally scheduled Macau concerts sold out, prompting the addition of a third, which also sold out.


BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]

yeonjun entertainment iheartradio jingle ball tour united states k-pop tomorrow x together

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