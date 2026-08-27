Tomorrow X Together to kick off fifth world tour in November

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TNX turns setbacks into fuel on ‘Die Another Day’
P Nation’s first boy band returns Thursday with the guitar-driven “Die Another Day,” a more mature anthem shaped by members’ own struggles.
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Bruno Mars to hold four concerts in Korea next May
The shows, part of his "The Romantic" world tour, mark Bruno Mars's first performance in Korea in around four years, following two concerts in Seoul in June 2023.
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SM, Tencent Music launch China joint venture with Super Junior-M’s Zhoumi as CEO
The joint venture, led by Super Junior-M's Zhoumi, will audition and debut a new Chinese idol group within three years.
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Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn expands 'Telescope' tour across Asia
Hi-Fi Un!corn will perform across Japan throughout September before heading to Macau, Seoul and Taipei, Taiwan, in the following months.