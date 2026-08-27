Tomorrow X Together to kick off fifth world tour in November

Tomorrow X Together will launch its "Steal The Wind" world tour in Seoul with a three-day run from Nov. 13 through 15 before heading to other cities in Asia, North America and Europe.

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will kick off its fifth world tour, “Steal The Wind,” with three concerts in Seoul before heading to Asia, North America and Europe.

The quintet will launch its “Steal The Wind” world tour in Seoul with a three-day run from Nov. 13 through 15. It will then perform in Macau on Nov. 21 and 22; in Japan from Dec. 19 through Feb. 21; in other Asian countries, including Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from March 6 through 20; in North America from May 4 through 25; in Europe from June 2 through 14; and in Hong Kong on June 19 and 20.

The tour follows four that took place as part of the band’s “Act” series — “Act: Love Sick,” “Act: Sweet Mirage,” “Act: Promise” and “Act: Tomorrow.”

The title “Steal The Wind” reflects Tomorrow X Together’s ambition to take control of an unpredictable flow and use it to move forward, according to its agency BigHit Music.

The group wrapped up its “Act” series in February. For the “Act: Tomorrow” tour, the last in the series, it held 29 concerts across 17 regions and drew a total of 564,000 attendees.

Tomorrow X Together debuted with its first EP “The Dream Chapter: Star” under BigHit Music in 2019. The band consists of five members — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — and is known for songs such as “Run Away” (2019) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).

The group has been holding the “Layers of Us” exhibition at the Seouliteum in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, since Aug. 13 to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its debut. The exhibition will run through Sept. 6.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]