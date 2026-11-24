Boy band Tomorrow X Together has topped Japan's Oricon weekly album chart with 15 consecutive releases — a new record for the most consecutive No. 1 albums by an international artist.

The band's ninth EP “Perfect Storm” sold 256,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the latest weekly album chart, dated Nov. 30 and covering the tracking period from Nov. 16 to 22, Oricon said Tuesday. The EP was released on Nov. 16.

The band first topped the chart in 2020 with “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.” It went on to set the record for the most consecutive No. 1 albums by an international artist with “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” in 2022 and has since extended its own record with each new album release.

The lead track from the latest EP “Angel Bite” also ranked No. 5 on Oricon's daily digital singles chart dated Nov. 16.

Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.” The quintet, consisting of Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun, is known for hits such as “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” (2021), “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023), “Deja Vu” (2024) and “Love Language” (2025).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]