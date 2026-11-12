Tomorrow X Together collaborates with Safehouse for literary pop-up ahead of ninth EP's release

A dedicated "TXT Zone" at publisher Safehouse's pop-up at I'Park Mall offers fans publishing-related content featuring lyrics from five of the six songs on "Perfect Storm," set for release on Nov. 16.

Boy band Tomorrow X Together has teamed up with publisher Safehouse for a pop-up event inspired by its upcoming ninth EP, “Perfect Storm,” ahead of the album’s release on Monday.

Fans can visit a dedicated “TXT Zone” at Safehouse’s established pop-up at Dopamine Station at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, from Thursday through Dec. 25.

The TXT Zone offers publishing-related content featuring lyrics from five of the six songs on the upcoming album, including the lead track “Angel Bite.”

The EP captures the younger generation’s desire to break free from their stagnant reality, the band’s agency, BigHit Music, said on Thursday. The five songs introduced at the pop-up explore not only the bright moments of youth but also the fear of growing up and growing apart, as well as the frustration of confronting life’s harsh realities, which the agency said can resonate with listeners of a similar age.

Fans can purchase various merchandise inspired by the songs at the pop-up, such as a zine package, which includes six printed items and four stickers featuring visual interpretations of the lyrics; a near-field communication, or NFC, keychain that, when scanned, will show key lyrics from “Angel Bite” and related emojis; and mystery books, with six titles recommended by Safehouse wrapped in paper printed with the upcoming album’s lyrics.

Tomorrow X Together debuted with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star” in 2019. The quintet comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. It is known for songs such as “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” (2021) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]