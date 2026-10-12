Tom Cruise spotted on Han River stroll

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photograph during a movie event for film "Digger" in western Seoul on Oct. 2. YONHAP

The Hollywood star was seen walking along Seoul’s Han River during his visit to promote “Digger,” accompanied by a production company affiliate.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was spotted strolling along Seoul's Han River with an unidentified woman in a video clip posted Sunday.

A video features Cruise in a black suit, walking alongside the woman with long hair and a black coat, chatting as they stroll through a Han River park in western Seoul.

The video is believed to have been filmed on Oct. 2, when Cruise was in Korea to promote his upcoming film "Digger."

Tom Cruise is seen taking a stroll through Han River Park in western Seoul with an unidentified woman. SCREEN CAPTURE

Cruise appeared to have spent about an hour walking along the river between 9 and 10 p.m., according to eyewitness accounts.

He reportedly passed the Mapo and Seogang bridges before reaching the riverside near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District.

He reportedly left the area by car afterward. A security guard was also seen following him at a distance.

The rare sight of Cruise outside a film set or official event sparked excitement online.

"I wonder if he tried Han River ramyeon while he was there," one internet user wrote. "Tom Cruise at the Han River? I thought it was AI-generated," another said.

An eyewitness also addressed speculation about the woman who accompanied Cruise.

"She's affiliated with the production company behind 'Digger,'" the witness said. "It wasn't a date.”

Cruise arrived in Korea on Oct. 1 to promote the film.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]