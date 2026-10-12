Tom Cruise spotted on Han River stroll

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Bong Joon-ho takes a whimsical turn with first animated feature 'Ally'
The Oscar-winning director’s first animated feature follows a deep-sea creature’s journey toward the human world, with a global voice cast and a July release planned.
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Big Bang to bring exclusive Dover Street Market collection to Singapore
The group's Dover Street Market collaboration, which includes Singapore-exclusive items, goes on sale Friday ahead of its weekend concerts in the country.
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Be Boys to promote as five after Takuma fails to respond to proposal
The agency Oak Company said the Japanese member returned home and determined that he has no intention of continuing activities.
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'The Assassin(s)' slips to No. 2 in weekend box office
"The Assassin(s)" garnered 407,680 admissions over the weekend. The Japanese animation "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island" topped the chart by a narrow margin, drawing 407,895 admissions.