TikTok removes former rapper Go Young-wook's account over past sex crimes against minors

Go Young-wook arrives at the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 10, 2013. YONHAP

The platform cited its policy barring accounts held by people convicted of sexual offenses against young people.

Former Rapper Go Young-wook, who served prison time for sex crimes against minors, had his newly opened TikTok account deleted by the platform on Monday.

"After reviewing the matter, TikTok deleted Go Young-wook's TikTok account this morning," TikTok Korea said in a statement Monday.

TikTok's guidelines state that the company will ban the account if the company becomes aware that "the account holder has committed a sexual offense against a young person." It will also ban any other accounts belonging to that person.

It was reported that Go had first posted a link to his new TikTok account on his X page on Sunday. The post itself is unavailable as of press time.

TikTok's ban follows similar moves by Instagram and YouTube, which shut Go's accounts in 2020 and 2024, respectively. X, however, did not delete Go's account.

Convicted rapist Go Young-wook's X page SCREEN CAPTURE

Go was sentenced in 2013 to two years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting three minors between 2010 and 2012 at his officetel in Seoul and in his car. The Supreme Court, which upheld the sentence in December 2013, ordered Go to wear an electronic ankle monitor for three years and to have his personal information disclosed for five years.

Go was released in July 2015 and wore the monitor until 2018.

Go has been active on X in recent years. He drew criticism after writing on the platform that he would consider working in Japan's adult film industry because finding a job in Korea seemed difficult.

Go debuted in 1994 as a rapper in Roo'ra, a mixed gender hip-hop and dance group.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]