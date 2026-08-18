Tiger JK, Yoonmirae to release first duet in eight years

A promotional image for rappers Tiger JK and Yoonmirae's new single “Let Me Love You” FEEL GHOOD MUSIC

The hip-hop power couple will release “Let Me Love You” on Thursday, their first joint effort since Drunken Tiger's “I Love You Too” in 2018.

Rappers Tiger JK and Yoonmirae will release their new single “Let Me Love You” on Thursday, marking the hip-hop couple's first duet in eight years.

The new single comes eight years after “I Love You Too” (2018), a track from Drunken Tiger’s final full-length album, “Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK” (2018), their agency Feel Ghood Music said Tuesday.

Tiger JK and Yoonmirae both took part in writing and composing “Let Me Love You.”

“The song moves away from the R&B and hip-hop styles the pair have previously shown, incorporating elements of Jersey club and electronic music,” their agency said. “It captures the excitement of falling in love again with someone who has long been by your side.”

Married to each other, Tiger JK and Yoonmirae are longtime figures in Korea’s hip-hop scene. They founded Feel Ghood Music and have also worked together as members of hip-hop group MFBTY, known for its song “Buckubucku” (2015).

The pair will open a pop-up store alongside the release and are scheduled to perform at the Waterbomb music festival on Saturday.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]