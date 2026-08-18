Tiger JK, Yoonmirae to release first duet in eight years

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Star choreographers battle from director's chair in Mnet's 'dopamine-inducing' dance competition
Creators behind major K-pop hit performances and "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) compete by directing full-scale stages in Mnet’s new "Street World Fighter" season.
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Boy band Cortis looks to both past, future on first debut anniversary
Looking back at its first year, Cortis recalled how Lollapalooza played an important role in its growth and described its desire to take on new challenges, such as touring larger venues.
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SHINee's Minho to release second EP 'Make it hot' in September
"Make it hot" will comprise six songs, including the title track, and will be Minho's first solo release in nine months since his single "Tempo," which dropped in December 2025.
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Boy band SF9 expands activities as group, individuals ahead of 10th anniversary
Members Inseong released his first solo EP in January, Jaeyoon starred in the ballet "Navillera" in May and Chani made his theater debut in the play "Dead Poets Society" in July.