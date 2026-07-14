Tiffany Young sets first full-length solo album for Aug. 20

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young will release her first full-length solo album, “Edge of Calm,” on Aug. 20 after returning to Korean solo music earlier this year.

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young will release her first full-length solo album “Edge of Calm” on Aug. 20.

The album follows her prereleased single “Summer is Not Over” released in May, which was Young's first Korean solo release in about a decade, since her first solo EP “I Just Wanna Dance” (2016).

"'Edge of Calm' is a work that centers on moments of tension, focus and emotional balance just before stillness,” Pacific Music Group's press release said Tuesday.

Young took part in the making of the album, including shaping the overall concept, styling, visual direction and the story for the music video.

Preorders for “Edge of Calm” will open on July 30, with teaser content arriving throughout the month.

Young debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007 with “Into the New World.” She left SM Entertainment in 2017 and remained as a member of the girl group.

The singer signed with PMG Korea as the agency's first artist earlier this year.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]