Tiffany Young announces 'Edge of Calm Tour' dates across Asia

Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young will launch her 'Edge of Calm Tour' in Hong Kong on Sept. 12 ahead of her first solo full-length album release on Aug. 20.

Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young is set to commence an Asia tour in September, her agency Pacific Music Group said in a press release on Saturday.

Young will begin the tour, titled the "Edge of Calm Tour," in Hong Kong on Sept. 12, before performing in Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore; Taipei, Taiwan; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Bangkok; and Seoul through the end of the year.

The tour is named after Tiffany Young’s first solo full-length album of the same name, set to be released on Aug. 20.

The singer recently released her first new single in 10 years, titled "Summer’s Not Over," which will be part of the upcoming album.

Tiffany Young debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 with the single, "Into the New World," and remains part of the girl group.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]