Tiffany Young and BamBam get down to business at 'X The League' press conference — in pictures

The cast introduces ENA's new global live-commerce competition series ahead of its premiere.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published Modified
Tiffany Young and BamBam pose for photos during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.

The cast of ENA's new competition series "X The League," hosted by Tiffany Young and BamBam, held a press conference in Seoul on Thursday ahead of the show's premiere.

The show brings together 40 top sellers from eight teams representing nine countries to compete for a grand prize worth approximately $500,000 in what organizers describe as the world's first global live-commerce championship. 

The following images capture highlights from the press conference.

The cast kicks off the press conference with a photo call


The cast of ENA's new competition series "X The League" poses for photos during a press conference at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.


The cast of ENA's new competition series "X The League" smiles for photographers during a press conference at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
BamBam and Tiffany Young are all smiles during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
BamBam and Tiffany Young pose during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Tiffany Young and BamBam smile for photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
The cast members pose together during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.

The cast offers a closer look at the new series during a Q&A session


The cast introduces ENA's new competition series "X The League" during a press conference at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Tiffany Young and BamBam introduce ENA's new competition series "X The League" during a press conference at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
BamBam answers questions from reporters during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Team Korea representatives Ki Eun-se and Noh Hee-young share insights into ENA's new competition series "X The League" during a press conference at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.


Tiffany Young answers questions from reporters during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.


A closer look at the cast
Tiffany Young
Tiffany Young smiles for photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Tiffany Young poses for photos during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Tiffany Young greets photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
Tiffany Young sends hearts to photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.




BamBam
BamBam sends hearts to photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
BamBam greets photographers during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.
BamBam poses during a press conference for ENA's new competition series "X The League" at Cube Convention Center in western Seoul on July 30.


BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]

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