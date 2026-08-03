'This is only the beginning': Kiss of Life turns blood, 'Sweat' and tears into scorching summer fun

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for a photo during an interview with reporters in southern Seoul on July 29. S2 ENTERTAINMENT

The rising girl group says its new summer single channels the hard work behind K-pop glamour into a hotter, more personal follow-up to "Sticky" (2026).

Girl group Kiss of Life’s new summer track, “Sweat,” instantly evokes images of the members dancing on a sandy beach beneath the blazing August sun — all smiles, without a worry in sight.

Yet beneath its carefree energy lies a nod to the unseen work behind K-pop’s glamour and the determination to keep pushing forward without showing the strain.

That message led the members themselves to choose “Sweat” as the lead single.

“The moment I heard the song, I could envision how we could make it our own,” Belle said during a roundtable interview in southern Seoul on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the girl group’s third single, “Sweat.”

“We’ve shed a lot of sweat behind the scenes, so the line ‘Don’t let them see you sweat’ really resonated with us,” she added. “The message echoed something we often tell ourselves. It is also meant to encourage listeners by telling them that we are right there with them, working and sweating too.”

Kiss of Life, which debuted in July 2023 under S2 Entertainment, consists of Belle, Julie, Natty and Haneul.

Set for release on Tuesday, “Sweat” arrives four months after the group’s second single, “Who Is She,” and consists of the title track of the same name and one B-side, “What!”

“Sweat” is billed as the direct successor to its breakout summer hit “Sticky” (2024), an infectious dance-pop track built on Afrobeats rhythms that had established Kiss of Life as a rising “summer queen” — a moniker given to pop stars who dominate the season’s chart.

Now, the quartet hopes to turn up the heat anew with “Sweat,” which blends Kiss of Life’s signature sound with Latin influences.

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for a photo during an interview with reporters in southern Seoul on July 29. S2 ENTERTAINMENT

“If ‘Sticky’ is a song for a hot day with a refreshing breeze, ‘Sweat’ is for dancing on a scorching sandy beach,” Haneul said.

The success of “Sticky” brought heightened expectations, but Julie said what mattered most was that the members genuinely enjoyed themselves.

“There was certainly some pressure to return with an even better song because ‘Sticky’ received so much love,” Julie said. “But I think one reason it did so well was that people could see how genuinely happy we were and how much fun we were having. So we thought that if we simply enjoyed ourselves again, people would recognize that sincerity.”

Julie also hoped all the experiences the members have shared since the release of “Sticky” would add greater depth to the message they convey to fans.

“The message we want to share with the public is that you don’t have to be perfect — accepting your imperfections can be a kind of perfection,” Julie said, recalling the moments when the members leaned on one another while trying not to show how much they were struggling. “We talk openly about what is on our minds, acknowledge what was wrong and grow together.”

Kiss of Life is often cited as a rare K-pop success story as a group from a smaller agency that managed to break through despite competing against acts from much larger labels. Such acts are often described in Korea as “miracles from small agencies.”

With Rescene, another girl group from a smaller upstart agency, becoming the latest breakout act on the K-pop scene, the members of Kiss of Life said they welcomed the emergence of more such success stories.

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for a photo during an interview with reporters in southern Seoul on July 29. S2 ENTERTAINMENT

“I’m genuinely so happy for those groups [from smaller companies],” Julie said. “It makes me proud to see these kinds of miracles happening. It also makes us more ambitious to keep reaching new milestones of our own.”

Fresh off the third anniversary of their debut, the members received their first paychecks earlier this year, as many K-pop artists typically begin receiving payments only after their earnings have recouped the investment put into the group's training, music production and debut.

The members, however, view the milestone more as a starting line than a destination.

A promotional image of girl group Kiss of Life for its third single, "Sweat" S2 ENTERTAINMENT

“I bought a plane ticket to Thailand and treated my parents to a meal,” Natty, who is from Thailand, said with a smile when asked what she had done with her first paycheck. “I want to do more for my mother because we have lived apart for more than 10 years.”

“It made me think, ‘This is only the beginning. We need to work even harder and not let our guard down,’” Julie said. “It motivated me even more. I want to keep working hard so that we can continue experiencing moments like this.”







BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]