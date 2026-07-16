The Studio M seeks deeper Europe foothold through new Granada partnership

The Korean drama producer signed an MOU with Spain’s Agencia Granada Global to pursue cultural exchange and joint opportunities in media, tourism and investment.

LEE TAE-HEE
LEE TAE-HEE NEWS REPORTER
Published
From fourth from left: The Studio M's drama director Lee Myoung-woo, The Studio M CEO Yoo Jin-O and Granada Mayor Marifrán Carazo pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on July 8.

Drama production company The Studio M is seeking to expand its presence in Europe through a partnership with Spain's Agencia Granada Global.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cultural and content exchange between Korea and Spain's Granada region, according to The Studio M on Thursday. They will also explore opportunities for joint projects in audiovisual media, entertainment, culture, tourism and investments.

Agencia Granada Global was jointly established by Grenada's public and academic institutions — Granada City Council, Granada Provincial Council, University of Granada and the Chamber of Commerce of Granada — to promote the region's internationalization, investment and global partnerships.

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Specific projects from the partnership will be finalized through further discussions between the two sides.

The Studio M has built its production portfolio with dramas including "One Ordinary Day" (2021), "Boyhood" (2023) and "Doctor on the Edge."


BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

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