The Studio M seeks deeper Europe foothold through new Granada partnership

From fourth from left: The Studio M's drama director Lee Myoung-woo, The Studio M CEO Yoo Jin-O and Granada Mayor Marifrán Carazo pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on July 8. THE STUDIO M

The Korean drama producer signed an MOU with Spain’s Agencia Granada Global to pursue cultural exchange and joint opportunities in media, tourism and investment.

Drama production company The Studio M is seeking to expand its presence in Europe through a partnership with Spain's Agencia Granada Global.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cultural and content exchange between Korea and Spain's Granada region, according to The Studio M on Thursday. They will also explore opportunities for joint projects in audiovisual media, entertainment, culture, tourism and investments.

Agencia Granada Global was jointly established by Grenada's public and academic institutions — Granada City Council, Granada Provincial Council, University of Granada and the Chamber of Commerce of Granada — to promote the region's internationalization, investment and global partnerships.

Specific projects from the partnership will be finalized through further discussions between the two sides.

The Studio M has built its production portfolio with dramas including "One Ordinary Day" (2021), "Boyhood" (2023) and "Doctor on the Edge."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]