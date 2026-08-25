'The Scandal' starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook to release on Netflix in September

A still from Netflix's "The Scandal" NETFLIX

The Joseon-era (1392-1910) romance drama "The Scandal," a remake of "Untold Scandal" (2003) premieres on Netflix on Sept. 18.

"The Scandal," a historic Korean romance drama starring Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook, will premiere on Netflix next month, the streaming platform said Tuesday.

Poster for Netflix's "The Scandal," featuring Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook NETFLIX

The upcoming Netflix original series, set for release on Sept. 18, is a remake of the popular Korean film "Untold Scandal" (2003), featuring Bae Yong-joon, Jeon Do-yeon and Lee Mi-sook.

The film was inspired by the 1782 classic "Dangerous Liaisons" by French novelist Pierre Choderlos de Laclos and adapted into a story set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Jung Ji-woo, who helmed the Korean films "Eungyo" (2012) and "Tune in for Love" (2019), directed the series.





Yonhap



