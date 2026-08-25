'The Scandal' starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook to release on Netflix in September

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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' chosen as Korea's 2027 Oscar contender
The Korean Film Council's selection committee chose the upcoming movie for its "cinematic completeness, the clarity of the director's message and its excellent mise-en-scène."
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Lee Chang-dong asks what binds people in ‘Possible Love,’ Korea’s 2027 Oscar entry
Netflix-backed drama "Possible Love" marks a departure for the Korean auteur as he goes down the streaming route for the first time in his career.
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Actors Jang Dong-yoon, Kim Seung-yoon to tie the knot in October
Jang will marry Kim in a small family ceremony after years together.
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Kim Soo-hyun returns to public stage in Indonesia after 17 months away from spotlight
The actor performed at RCTI’s anniversary special, marking his first official public appearance since suspending activities amid allegations involving the late Kim Sae-ron.