The actor reflects on embracing Disney+ fantasy, Kim Woo-bin’s support and her desire to explore bolder roles.

For actor Shin Min-a, who’s more used to period dramas that involve hanbok (traditional Korean dress), the world of “The Remarried Empress,” Disney+’s ambitious romance fantasy adaptation, was as unfamiliar as it was to many Korean viewers.

But Shin knew that for viewers to buy into the fantasy, the actors themselves had to believe in it. So though it initially felt strange to address her co-stars by names like Sovieshu and Heinrey, she approached her role as empress Navier with sincerity — and is eager to return for a second season.

“If the actors feel awkward, [the show] will feel all the more awkward to the viewers,” Shin said during a roundtable interview with reporters on Friday. “I think that’s why we adapted to the world quite quickly.”

That world was one of Western-inspired royal courts, shape-shifting princes and elaborate ballroom dances that required Shin to wear so many gowns throughout the series that she lost count.

“Even when it got physically demanding, I thought of it as a privilege,” Shin said.

Shin Min-a as Navier and Lee Jong-seok as Heinrey in a still from "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

One of the actor’s favorite scenes to film in “The Remarried Empress” also drew considerable amusement online. Floating above the clouds in a hot air balloon, Navier, at Prince Heinrey’s encouragement, screams at the top of her lungs — twice. A soaring musical note kicks in just as she begins to scream the first time.

“I really liked that scene when I read the script,” Shin said. “Imagine how suffocated Navier must have felt to want to fly into the sky and wonder what the world would look like from above.”

“I think our music director really amplified that moment,” she added. “People turned it into memes and said it was ‘so Disney.’ I took it positively and found it amusing.”

Ju Ji-hoon, left, and Shin Min-a in "The Remarried Empress" DISNEY+

“The Remarried Empress” wrapped up its 10-episode run on Wednesday after topping Disney+’s global TV show rankings on Nov. 20, according to streaming analytics site FlixPatrol.

While a second season has yet to be announced, Shin said she felt the story warranted one from the moment she read the script. “Of course, that depends on production circumstances and other factors, but I’d love for there to be a second season,” she said.

Her husband, actor Kim Woo-bin, whom she married last year, is a fan of the show, she added.

“I was surprised by how much he enjoyed it,” she said with a shy smile.

Actor Shin Min-a AM ENTERTAINMENT

Romance fantasy is one of several new territories the actor has ventured into this year. In the suspense thriller “The Eyes,” released in June, she played twin sisters, taking on a dual role for the first time.

For Shin, 42, the opportunities to explore new characters and genres are particularly welcome at this stage of her career. She said she had begun thinking about the implications of growing older as an actor in her early 30s.

“When I was younger, I vaguely worried that there might be nothing left for me to do as I got older,” Shin said. “But there are things I can do, and I think there will still be plenty of roles for me even as I grow older.”

Actor Shin Min-a AM ENTERTAINMENT

Shin began her career in 1998 as a model for the teen fashion magazine Kiki before getting into acting. She became known for her lovable romantic heroines in series such as “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho” (2010), “Oh My Venus” (2015–16) and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” (2021).

“I started working at such a young age that, frankly, I see acting as just a job,” Shin said.

“It’s a profession that requires a lot of thought. There are no right answers in what we do, and [because] it’s a collaborative process, I have to do justice to the role I’m given and hope that audiences appreciate my interpretation of the character.”

“But I love what I do, and as long as I’m given opportunities, I want to […] explore new genres and take on new characters.”

What might be next? “In the past, I used to say I wanted to play a villain, but these days, I’d like to play a really sexy character, one with a healthy kind of sexiness,” she said.

“I think I’d like to express a kind of femininity that comes with being the age I am now. Not through revealing clothing, but through a sense of confidence.”





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]